Samsung Galaxy S25 Series India Launch Date, Price, Camera, Battery, Full Details Here

Samsung is gearing up to kick off its first major event of the year with the unveiling of the Galaxy S25 series at the highly anticipated Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. The event promises to showcase the latest in smartphone innovation, with a focus on powerful hardware, enhanced software, and AI advancements.

Introducing the Galaxy S25 Lineup

The Galaxy Unpacked event will feature the introduction of three flagship models: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Each of these new devices is expected to deliver groundbreaking improvements in performance, design, and functionality, catering to a wide range of consumer needs.

Key Features and Specifications

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, ensuring faster speeds and greater efficiency across the board. All three models will come pre-loaded with Android 15 and Samsung’s One UI 7.1, bringing enhanced AI-driven features to improve user experience.

Particularly noteworthy is the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is rumoured to feature a stunning 200MP primary camera, along with a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto lens with 4x-7x zoom capabilities. A 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom is also expected, making it a powerhouse for photography.

Price Expectations

While the exact pricing details will be confirmed at the event, early leaks suggest the following price range:

Galaxy S25: Starting around Rs 79,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Galaxy S25 Plus: Likely to start at Rs 99,999 for similar specifications.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected to debut at a higher price point of approximately Rs 1,29,999.

The New Galaxy S25 Slim

Alongside the main models, Samsung may also introduce a slimmer variant, the Galaxy S25 Slim. This model is anticipated to have a sleek 6.6mm profile, making it thinner than the S25 Plus. Despite its compact design, it is expected to pack a powerful 200MP camera and a 4,700mAh battery, offering an appealing balance between performance and portability. The S25 Slim is expected to launch later in the year, possibly in the second or third quarter.

How to Watch the Unpacked Event Live

The Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will be broadcast live on January 22, 2025. Fans can tune in to the event through Samsung’s official website, social media platforms, and YouTube channel. Be sure to mark your calendars to witness the next big step in smartphone innovation from Samsung.