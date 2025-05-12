Subham Box Office Collection: Samantha's Film Earns Rs 5.25 Crore in 3 Days

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's maiden production Subham released worldwide on May 9th, Friday. The film got an overwhelmingly positive response from everyone.

Following the solid opening, the film entertained audiences very well and collected a good amount. After the superb Saturday and Sunday, the film collected a massive Rs 5.25 crores at the box office. The number showcases audience love for the genre-defying content and entertainment.

Team Subham expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming love and support received from the audience. The film is running successfully overseas, and it collected $125K at the box office. With the positive word of mouth, the film will continue the sensation this week too.

This genre-bending film captivated audiences with its fresh narrative, unexpected twists, and a perfect concoction of humor and suspense. The film stars Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, Shalini Kondepudi and Vamshidhar Goud. Samantha played cameo role in the film. The film is bankrolled under Samantha's Tra La La Moving Pictures.