Is SSMB29's Title Hidden in Plain Sight as Garuda?

"Even before filming begins, the highly anticipated film by Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu has generated a lot of hype. Since the project's launch, social media has been filled with daily rumors and conjectures. While initial speculations focused on the actors, the most recent murmurs center on the film's title.

The new Istagram Story by visual development artist TP Vijayan has fueled suspicion that the film's title would be 'Garuda'. Vijayan's tweet contained a magnificent image of golden eagle wings, along with the hashtags #SSMB29 and #SSMB29DIARIES. This has prompted fans to speculate that the update is tied to the Mahesh-Rajamouli film, with 'Garuda' emerging as a strong candidate for the title.

There is also a video circulating in which Rajamouli uses the term Garuda. Fans are anticipating that it to be the title of #SSMB29.

Only time can tell the truth, but for now, the suspense continues to build."