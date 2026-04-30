Sobhita Dhulipala Earns Global Honour

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has reached a significant global milestone, becoming the first Indian beauty ambassador for the internationally renowned luxury brand Charlotte Tilbury. The association marks an important moment for India’s growing presence in the global beauty landscape.

With this partnership, Sobhita joins an elite league of Indian talent, including Deepika Padukone for Louis Vuitton and Alia Bhatt for Gucci, who are redefining international brand representation. Her association with Charlotte Tilbury, one of the most celebrated and globally loved makeup brands, further strengthens India’s presence in the international luxury space

Known for her refined presence and unique sense of style, Sobhita brings authenticity and individuality to the partnership. This association signals a shift in global beauty, where diverse identities and skin tones are recognised and celebrated.

For many, this is more than just a brand collaboration. It is a proud and emotional moment for brown skinned women to have international appreciation for their beauty.