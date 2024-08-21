Shraddha Kapoor edges past PM Modi in Instagram following

Aug 21, 2024, 16:48 IST
Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 is refusing to slow down as the cash registers continue to ring at the box office. Amid the celebrations, Aashiqui 2 has another reason to feel lucky — she’s surpassed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become the most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram. 

With 91.5 million followers, Shraddha Kapoor has become the third most followed celebrity on the social media platform while PM Modi has 91.3 million followers. 

India’s most popular cricketer, Virat Kohli tops the list with a staggering 271 million followers and ‘Desi Girl” actress Priyanka Chopra sits comfortably at the second position with 91.8 million following. 

Here’s the list of top 10 most popular Indian celebrities on Instagram

Indian celebrities on Instagram                       Followers (in million)

Virat Kohl                                                                          271.0 

Priyanka Chopra                                                                 91.8 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi                                            91.3

Alia Bhatt                                                                            85.1 

Katrina Kaif                                                                         80.4

Deepika Padukone                                                             79.8  

Neha Kakkar                                                                       78.7

Urvashi Rautela                                                                  73.0

