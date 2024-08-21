Shraddha Kapoor edges past PM Modi in Instagram following

Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 is refusing to slow down as the cash registers continue to ring at the box office. Amid the celebrations, Aashiqui 2 has another reason to feel lucky — she’s surpassed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become the most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram.

With 91.5 million followers, Shraddha Kapoor has become the third most followed celebrity on the social media platform while PM Modi has 91.3 million followers.

India’s most popular cricketer, Virat Kohli tops the list with a staggering 271 million followers and ‘Desi Girl” actress Priyanka Chopra sits comfortably at the second position with 91.8 million following.

Here’s the list of top 10 most popular Indian celebrities on Instagram:

Indian celebrities on Instagram Followers (in million)

Virat Kohl 271.0

Priyanka Chopra 91.8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi 91.3

Alia Bhatt 85.1

Katrina Kaif 80.4

Deepika Padukone 79.8

Neha Kakkar 78.7

Urvashi Rautela 73.0

