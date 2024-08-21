Rishabh Shetty slams Bollywood for showing India in “bad light”

Kannada actor and filmmaker Rishabh Shetty is known for making no bones over his strong likes and dislikes. He shot to limelight at the India level with his Kantara (2022) film which also won him a National Film Award for his brilliant performance.

The actor, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming Kannada movie ‘Laughing Buddha’ has become the talk of the town for his take on Bollywood.

Speaking to MetroSaga in Kannada language, Shetty claimed Bollywood is responsible for India’s negative image on the global stage. He said Hindi filmmakers have been portraying India in a “bad light” through their art films and therefore get invited to global events and these filmmakers are also given red carpet welcome. The video clip quickly went viral on social media and the actor is being slammed by the netizens.

“Indian films, especially Bollywood, show India in a bad light. These art films are invited to global events and given a red carpet. My nation, my state, my language—my pride. Why not take it on a positive note globally, and that’s what I try to do,” Rishabh Shetty told MetroSaga.

Expectedly, Rishabh Shetty’s criticism of Bollywood has sparked an outrage among the fans of Hindi films. Redditors have set the r/BollyBlindsNGossip page on fire with their brutal comments against the actor.

A user referencing the scene from Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara film said, “Never-ending navel fetish.”

Another wrote, “Back when I was a child, I realized that there was something wrong with South Indian songs. Later, I realized it was the navel. They sexualize it.”

“I still don’t get how Kantara was declared as a masterpiece back in 2022. It has a very flat screenplay almost throughout the entirety of the film and only picks up in the last 30 minutes when the twists are revealed and during the final act,” a third user commented.

