Rajasthan: Destination Wedding for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently got engaged, sparking excitement among fans and media alike. While the couple has yet to confirm their wedding plans officially, a new report suggests that they have shortlisted two potential dates for their nuptials. According to the latest update, Chaitanya and Sobhita are considering either the end of this year or March 2025 for their wedding.

Rajasthan is most likely the choice for their wedding venue. Rajasthan's Jaipur is the shortlisted destination for this celebrity wedding. However, the couple is reportedly also exploring other locations, including destinations in Madhya Pradesh and even international sites.

While fans eagerly await confirmation of the wedding date and venue, the couple’s choice of a picturesque location reflects their desire for a memorable and unique celebration. Stay tuned for more updates as Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding plans unfold.