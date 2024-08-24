Sobhita’s Item Song in Hindi opp Ranveer Singh?

In a shocking turn of events, Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently got engaged to Nagachaitanya, is rumored to be in talks for a sizzling item song in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming Bollywood film, Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh!

The couple, who kept their two-year relationship under wraps, announced their engagement and left fans stunned. With their wedding planned for this year or early 2025, Sobhita is set to complete her pending projects before tying the knot.

Now, the big question is: will Sobhita accept the offer to dance alongside Ranveer Singh in Don 3? Will her fiancé, Nagachaitanya, give his nod of approval for this sultry item song?

Farhan Akhtar is reportedly keen on having Sobhita on board for this special song, and the two have met several times to discuss the project. While negotiations are ongoing, fans are eagerly waiting to see if Sobhita will take on this never-before role.

Will Sobhita Dhulipala make her Bollywood debut with a bang? Only time will tell! Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development!