Shah Rukh Khan spotted in Mumbai amid reports of eye surgery in US

Mumbai: Contrary to the claims made in some media reports that Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has flown to the US for an eye surgery, the actor was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Khan was seen attending Pathaan director Siddharth Anand's birthday party at a Bandra restaurant.

SRK was seen wearing black t-shirt, matching jacket, and blue denims and paired it with dark sunglasses while he entered the restaurant. He was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani.

Recently, a few entertainment media outlets reported that the Pathaan actor had visited a hospital in Mumbai on Monday to undergo an eye surgery. However, the surgery did not go as planned and the actor is now flying to the US to seek medical treatment for his eye problem. These are unconfirmed reports and Sakshi Post could not independently verify this claim.

Nonetheless, the news of SRK seeking medical treatment for his eye-related problem has raised concerns among his fans. The Bollywood actor was reportedly hospitalised in Ahmedabad hospital following a heat stroke during an IPL match. On the work front, SRK will likely be next seen in a movie titled ‘King’. The upcoming movie will mark the reunion of SRK and Abhishek Bachchan. Both the actors were last seen sharing the space in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Happy New Year movies.

