Football: Hector Yuste joins East Bengal FC for 2024-25 season

Kolkata, Aug 1 (IANS) East Bengal FC announced the signing of last season’s Durand Cup and Indian Super League (ISL) Shield-winning Spanish defender Hector Yuste for the 2024-25 season. The seasoned centre-back is East Bengal’s sixth foreign signing of the season.

Born in Spain’s Cartagena, Yuste rose through the youth systems of Fuente Alamo, Murcia and Cartagena before making his senior team debut for Cartagena in 2007.

In the following seasons, Yuste represented several renowned Spanish clubs like Granada, Mallorca and Racing Santander, making over 250 appearances in Spanish football.

The 6 feet 3 inches tall defender also played six seasons (2017-23) in Cyprus’ first division for Apollon Limassol FC and AC Omonia before moving to India, winning the Cypriot Cup twice (2021-22, 2022-23) and the Cypriot Super Cup in 2021. In the process, Yuste also played in the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League Group Stages.

In his first season in India, Yuste played a total of 3,153 minutes across 36 ISL, AFC Cup, Durand Cup and Kalinga Super Cup matches. Playing a pivotal role in his former team’s ISL Shield triumph and runners-up finish in the ISL Cup, Yuste finished the season as one of the finest foreign defenders.

He registered eight clean sheets, 34 interceptions, 17 blocks, 86 clearances, 18 successful tackles and 101 successful duels, besides notching up a goal and an assist in last term’s ISL.

East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat commented, “Hector will help us greatly with his experience of playing in top European and Asian competitions. His ability to handle the pressure and demands of big games and finals makes him a valuable asset.

"Hector has been part of many champion teams during his long career. He has been playing over 3,000 minutes season after season whilst leading the defensive systems of all the clubs he has represented. Hector’s experience of playing in India in the previous season will help him adapt faster to the conditions,” he said.

Thrilled to join the Red & Gold Brigade, Yuste said, “I am very happy to be part of the East Bengal family. The enthusiasm and ambition shown by the club are the main reasons why I have decided to return to Kolkata! It’s a special feeling to represent a historic club that has so many passionate and energetic supporters. I hope we can achieve our desired goals and experience many moments of glory together. Joy East Bengal!"

