Khelif vs Carini boxing event at Paris Olympics: What’s the controversy?

Aug 01, 2024, 19:23 IST
- Sakshi Post

Paris: A major controversy hit the Paris Olympics on Thursday when Algerian Imane Khelif came in the ring to fight against Italian Angela Carini in the women's 66 kg boxing preliminary round at the North Paris arena. The round of 16 lasted 46 seconds after the Italian boxer suffered an injury to her nose. 

As the bout started, Khelif landed one right hand and was about to punch Carini, within 35 seconds into the bout she raised her hand signalling for a headgear check. She returned to the ring and a few seconds later, she raised her glove to withdraw from the game.  

Media reports claim the 25-year-old Khelif is a ‘biological male’ who was disqualified at the 2023 World Championships for failing the gender test. Notably, International Boxing Association (IBA) eligibility rules that prevent athletes with XY chromosomes competing in women's events.

Last year, IBA lost its recognition and the Paris competition is being run by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The IOC cleared Khelif’s participation in the global event. The global olympic body also paved the way for Taiwan's double world champion Lin Yu-ting, who has also reportedly failed the gender test in the past and is considered a ‘biological male’. 

It is reported Carini is suspected to have broken her nose due to the punch landed by her opponent Khelif. This boxing event has sparked a major controversy on social media as many netizens wondered why men were allowed to enter the ring meant for women boxing players. 

