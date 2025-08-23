Sara Tendulkar Pilates Studio: Arjun Misses, Saaniya Chandok Steals Show

Nothing beats seeing your children succeed. As a result, it comes as no surprise that Sachin Tendulkar is overjoyed that his daughter Sara Tendulkar is about to embark on a new journey. The Master Blaster announced on Friday that Sara has started her Pilates Studio in Mumbai. He couldn't be happier for his daughter, who went on this adventure via hard work and belief.

He further stated that Sara Tendulkar's current business is her pet project and that she has been working hard to make her dream a reality. Sachin took to social media to share several photos from the launch of Sara's current enterprise. The entire Tendulkar family, including Anjali and her mother, attended the important occasion. However, Sara's brother Arjun, who had recently become engaged, was absent.

While Arjun was not visible in the photos, his fiancée, Saaniya Chandok, was featured in a handful that Sachin, the 'Master Blaster,' published. Sara's mother, Anjali, was also there for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and her father, Sachin, was naturally proud.

Sara has a large fan base on Instagram. With over 8 million followers on the platform, she is one of the most popular celebrities globally. Sara was recently named the director of his nonprofit. She earned a Master's degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London.

Saaniya Chandok attended the occasion to support her fiancé Arjun Tendulkar's sister Sara.