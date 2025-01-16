Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Box Office Collections: 77 Crore Gross Worldwide In 2 Days, Exceptional Bookings For Day 3

Venkatesh’s latest sensation, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, directed by Anil Ravipudi, has taken the box office by storm with a remarkable performance, both in domestic and international markets. On its opening day, the film, presented by Dil Raju and produced by Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, posted an impressive 45 crore.

The movie with 33 crore on day two, collected a total of 77 crore in two days run. The film’s box office momentum continues to soar, with demand rising steadily. As a result, additional screens were added on Day 3. According to early trends, bookings for Day 3 are exceptionally strong.

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is also performing phenomenally in the overseas market, inching closer to the 1 million-dollar mark. The worldwide gross is expected to cross the 100 crore milestone by the end of Day 3.

The victory rampage is set to continue throughout the long weekend. With its high repeat value, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is likely to become the biggest earner of this Sankranthi.