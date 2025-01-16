May your birthday be a day for the poor to rise, says Train producer Thanu in birthday wish to Vijay Sethupathi

Chennai, Jan 16 (IANS) The unit of director Mysskin’s upcoming film ‘Train’ on Thursday chose to celebrate its lead actor Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday by releasing a brief Behind the scenes video clip.

Well known producer Kalaippuli S Thanu, who is producing the film under his V Creations Banner, released the teaser on social media platform X.

Thanu wrote in Tamil, “To younger brother Vijay Sethupathi, may your birthday be a day for the poor to rise. May you live like the good language Tamil that is praised by all four land forms (forests, fields, mountains and oceans). To make this day even more special, here is a small teaser from Train.”

Director Mysskin, for his part, wished Sethupathi, saying, “Happy Birthday Kannama’ on his X timeline.

The video clip released has shots of Vijay Sethupathi walking through a train compartment, meeting Mysskin, listening to a narration by Mysskin and then dubbing for an emotional scene in the film.

Train, which is being produced by V Creations and directed by Mysskin, will feature a host of stars including Nasser, Shruti Haasan, Yugi Sethu, Narain, KS Ravikumar, Sampath Raj, Kalaiyarasan, Ira Dayanand and Preethy Karan.

The film has cinematography by Fowzia Fathima and music by Mysskin himself.

Interestingly, Narain in a post on social media last year had released pictures of himself on the sets of Train. The pictures revealed that he was playing a police officer in the film. The disclosure led to speculation if whether Mysskin was attempting to build a Mysskin Cinematic Universe with Train. The reason for the speculation was that Narain had also played the role of a cop in Mysskin’s superhit film ‘Anjaathey’. However, there has been no confirmation regarding this.

Meanwhile, several film units of which Vijay Sethupathi is a part have sent their birthday wishes to him. One such unit, director Arumugakumar’s Ace, has announced that it will be releasing a birthday glimpse to celebrate the actor’s birthday later today.

