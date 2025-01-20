Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s Bulli Raju: Comedy or Concern for Young Audiences?

Victory Venkatesh’s film Sankranthiki Vasthunam, directed by Anil Ravipudi, has become a huge hit this Sankranthi season. The family comedy-drama has connected well with the audience and is doing exceptionally well at the box office. One of the standout characters in the film is Bulli Raju, played by Master Revanth.

Master Revanth portrays Venkatesh’s son, a young boy addicted to OTT shows. In some scenes, Bulli Raju uses cuss words towards elders, influenced by the negative content he watches on OTT platforms. The film doesn't directly show the bad words but uses a background music track to suggest that he is swearing. These scenes have made the audience laugh, but they also raise a serious concern.

Although the makers might have intended to show the consequences of such behavior, the message wasn’t clearly communicated. In an interview, Revanth mentioned that the character was meant to warn kids against bad behavior, but this idea wasn’t effectively portrayed. Bulli Raju’s character primarily focuses on swearing at others, and there is no clear lesson or growth for him in the film.

Director Anil Ravipudi is known for delivering important messages, like in Bhagavanth Kesari creating strong kid characters in Supreme. However, the portrayal of Bulli Raju in Sankranthiki Vasthunam might unintentionally send the wrong message to young viewers. To make the character funnier, the director could have focused more on the child’s talents rather than promoting negative behavior.

Some audience members are now urging the director to avoid such characters in the name of comedy.