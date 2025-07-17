Sania Mirza to Tie the Knot with a Tollywood Hero?

Buzz is swirling about former tennis player Sania Mirza’s marriage. Several media outlets have reported that she is getting ready to marry a Tollywood hero. It is said that their acquaintance at a coffee shop later turned into love, and they are going to tie the knot soon. Neither Sania Mirza nor that Hero has confirmed the marriage nor denied the rumours.

On the other hand, Sania Mirza had previously been married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, and later they took separate paths. And Sania has a son with Malik, and now she is taking care of his son. After divorcing Sania, Shoaib married a Pakistani TV actress.

Ever since the news hit the internet, netizens have been curiously commenting to know who Sania's rumoured boyfriend is. Some of them had gone a little forward and started commenting, guessing names of Tollywood actors.

Sania Mirza is currently enjoying a peaceful and rewarding phase of her life, skilfully managing both her career and motherhood. Since her separation from Shoaib Malik last year, she has been residing in Dubai with their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.