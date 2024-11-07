Samantha's Lipkiss from Citadel Goes Viral Online

After a long hiatus, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back on screen with her latest film Citadel: Honey Bunny, now streaming. While the film has garnered mixed reviews overall, one particular scene has captured the attention of viewers: a passionate lip kiss between Samantha and the lead hero Varun Dhawan, which has quickly gone viral.

While the action-packed aspects of Honey Bunny have been discussed, the intense kiss has stolen the spotlight. Fans are especially drawn to this moment, given that it's been years since Samantha took on a romantic role, and many of her followers have been eager to see this side of her again.

This bold portrayal isn't new for Samantha, however. She previously delivered a striking performance in The Family Man series, where she also had a memorable, intense scene that captured attention. With fans anticipating a similar moment in Citadel: Honey Bunny, the viral success of the kiss has certainly lived up to their expectations.