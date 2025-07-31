Samantha and Raj Nidimoru Getting Married Soon? Duo Spotted Together Again!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to remain one of the most talked-about names in the Telugu film industry. Her professional and personal life often grabs headlines, and she has been in the spotlight ever since her much-publicized divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Post-separation, Samantha has dedicated herself completely to her career, excelling not only as an actress but also as a producer. Her latest production, Shubham, has turned out to be a notable success.

Now, shifting focus from her films, Samantha’s growing closeness with popular South Indian filmmaker Raj Nidimoru has become a hot topic on social media. Recent photos of the duo have gone viral—one showing Raj walking with his hand on Samantha’s shoulder, and another capturing them sitting side by side in a cheerful mood. Adding fuel to the buzz, the pair was also spotted traveling together in the same car, drawing even more attention.

These public appearances have sparked speculation online, with several netizens wondering if Samantha and Raj are more than just friends. Some believe their bond goes beyond a professional connection, while others have gone as far as predicting a “second marriage” for Samantha.

As of now, neither Samantha Ruth Prabhu nor Raj Nidimoru has addressed the swirling rumors. Whether their bond is purely professional or something more personal remains to be seen.