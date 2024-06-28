Samantha To Act With Ananya Panday's Boyfriend!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Aditya Roy Kapoor are reportedly in talks to work on the action web series "Rakthabeej" by Raj & DK. After making a successful OTT debut with "The Night Manager," Aditya Roy Kapur is in talks for another action-based web series, "Rakthabeej," by Raj & DK. As per the buzz, he is now all set to partner with Samantha Ruth Prabhu after the discussions. The new action web series has been finalized with the actors.

Rakthabeej starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu:

Reportedly, Aditya Roy Kapoor took six months to say yes to this upcoming action web series. Soon after Aditya Kapoor agreed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu signed the project, marking their first collaboration. Both actors have started their preparations for the action web series in their own ways.

Though this is Aditya's first time working with Raj & DK, Samantha has already collaborated with them on two projects. This will be her third collaboration with the duo after "The Family Man" and the upcoming "Honey Bunny." The new action series is scheduled to air in August once the shooting starts after wrapping up "The Family Man 3."

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen on screen in 2023 in "Gumraah" and is ready for his next film "Metro... In Dino." This is a sequel to the 2007 movie "Life in a... Metro," starring Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, and Konkona Sen Sharma, and directed by Anurag Basu. The shooting was completed in May, and the film is now ready to be released on November 29, 2024.