Salman Khan to Share Screen with Samantha in Raj & DK’s Next Film?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly in talks to headline an upcoming film by the filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.. The project is expected to be a unique superhero-style entertainer that may present Salman in a fresh and unconventional role.

According to industry reports, popular South Indian star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is being considered for a key role in the film. The actress has previously worked with the director duo on the hit series The Family Man Season 2, and the makers reportedly believe she would be a strong fit for the new project.

Sources say the movie could revolve around a quirky superhero story with a humorous twist, something different from the traditional action films Salman Khan is known for. However, the project is still in the early discussion stage, and the final cast and storyline are yet to be officially confirmed.

If the collaboration materializes, it will mark the first time Salman Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu share screen space, making it one of the most anticipated cross-industry pairings in Indian cinema.