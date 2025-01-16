Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Out of Danger After Surgery, One Accused Identified

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was injured in a burglary attempt at his Mumbai residence on January 16, 2025, is now recovering after surgery. The actor sustained six injuries, including two deep wounds, one near his spine, when an intruder attacked him with a knife at his 12th-floor home in the Satguru Sharan building, Bandra.

Following the surgery at Lilavati Hospital, Dr. Uttamani, the hospital’s COO, confirmed that Saif is out of danger and in stable condition. His team reassured fans that the actor is recovering well, with doctors closely monitoring his progress.

Saif’s family, including his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, is safe. The police have confirmed that the intruder intended to commit a burglary and are actively investigating the incident. DCP Dixit Gedam confirmed that the search for the attacker is ongoing, and authorities have now identified one of the accused involved in the attack.

Fans and colleagues from the film industry have expressed their relief after hearing that Saif’s condition is improving. Updates will follow as the investigation continues, and the search for the intruder progresses.