Sai Pallavi’s Class To Media: Stop Spreading Rumours

South Indian actress Sai Pallavi has attacked media houses for circulating false reports about her eating habits. She recently came across a news report in a Tamil portal that said that she had quit non-vegetarian food for her film Ramayana.

Sai Pallavi, taking to social media, expressed frustration and disappointment over the baseless rumours. "I usually ignore the rumours and baseless news, but this has compelled me to respond," she wrote.

Sai Pallavi clarified that she has been a vegetarian since her childhood and hardly used to eat outside food. She warned media houses not to spread all this false news and said that she would take legal action if these rumours continued.

"I don't know whether you write such nonsense knowingly or unknowingly, but I won't tolerate it. This is my final warning. If you continue to spread false rumours, I will send legal notices," Sai Pallavi cautioned. The actress emphasized that her film's release is a special moment for her, and she won't let anyone ruin it with false rumours.

Most of the times, Almost every-time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/ fabricated lies/ incorrect statements being spread with or without motives(God knows) but it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease;… https://t.co/XXKcpyUbEC — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) December 11, 2024

