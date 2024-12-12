2024's Most Searched Movies: Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD

As 2024 draws to a close, Google released its top trending searches for the year, and it looks like India's entertainment preferences are diverse and wide-ranging. From Bollywood blockbusters to critically acclaimed regional cinema and popular web series, this year's list has it all.

Telugu films have made a significant impact, highlighting South Indian cinema's growing influence nationwide. These movies blend action, drama, and entertainment, resonating with viewers. Popular Hindi movies, sequels, and franchises also feature, along with regional cinema from Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages. This diversity showcases India's rich storytelling.

Top 10 Movies:

Stree 2 (Hindi) - starring Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) - with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone

Twelfth Fail (Hindi)

Lapata Ladies (Hindi)

Hanu-Man (Telugu)

Maharaja (Tamil)

Manjummel Boys (Malayalam)

Salaar (Telugu) - starring Prabhas

GOT: The Greatest of All Time (Tamil)

Aavesham (Malayalam) - directed by Fahadh Faasil

