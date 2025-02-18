Thandel Box Office Collection Day 11: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's Film Earns Rs 58 Crore Net Worldwide

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s latest release, Thandel, which hit theaters on February 7 amid high expectations, appears to be nearing the end of its theatrical run. Despite aggressive promotions by the lead stars and being backed by veteran producer Allu Aravind, the film has seen a significant drop in collections in its second week.

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 11

According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Thandel saw a sharp decline on its second Monday, earning only Rs 1 crore. This brings the total domestic collection to Rs 58.05 crore. The film had earned around Rs 56 crore by the end of its 10th day, but with its high production budget, the project is struggling to break even. Its performance in the Hindi market has been particularly underwhelming.

The movie is facing tough competition from recent Bollywood releases like Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa, which have attracted a significant portion of the audience. Additionally, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has further impacted Thandel’s footfall in theaters.

Thandel Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

While domestic collections have slowed down, Thandel has performed well in international markets. The film officially crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in global collections on its 10th day, making it Naga Chaitanya’s first-ever film to achieve this milestone. This achievement marks a significant career milestone for the actor, solidifying his growing presence in the industry.

Celebrating the success, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Thandel announced the milestone, calling it a “blockbuster love tsunami.” The post also featured two brand-new posters of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi from the film, further exciting fans.

Despite its financial challenges in India, Thandel’s global success highlights its appeal beyond domestic markets. Whether the film will be able to sustain its momentum in the coming days remains to be seen.