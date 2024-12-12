Nayanthara Breaks Silence on Dhanush Feud: 'I Tried to Reach Out, But...

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Nayanthara shared her attempts to mend her relationship with actor Dhanush before posting her open letter on social media. Despite being someone who typically avoids asking for favors, the actress revealed that she made several efforts to contact Dhanush in order to resolve their differences, even after his legal team filed a civil lawsuit against her.

Nayanthara explained that over time, her bond with Dhanush had deteriorated. Her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, reached out multiple times to Dhanush’s manager and mutual friends in an attempt to facilitate communication between the two. Despite these efforts, the couple ultimately decided not to use the footage in question from Dhanush's production Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. "Both of us thought that it’s okay for him to not give the NOC because it’s his right. It’s his film. He has all the rights to say, ‘Use these clips’ or ‘Don’t use these clips,’” Nayanthara said.

Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala Brings Glamour to Anurag Kashyap's Daughter's Wedding Party

The controversy arose when Vignesh Shivan wished to include four lines he had written for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which held personal significance for him and Nayanthara. Although they both attempted to reach out to Dhanush to include these lines in the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, they were unable to secure his consent.

Reflecting on their past camaraderie, Nayanthara expressed confusion over how their relationship had changed in recent years. She had hoped for an open conversation with Dhanush to understand whether their issues stemmed from anger, a misunderstanding, or external influences. While she acknowledged that she didn’t expect to revive their friendship, her goal was to clear the air for a more cordial interaction in the future.

Also read: Sai Pallavi’s Class To Media: Stop Spreading Rumours

Despite her efforts, Nayanthara revealed that she never felt angry with Dhanush. "But even when that didn't happen, I wasn't angry with him. I said, 'It's okay, leave it. Let's make another song,'" she shared. Following this, Vignesh composed and sang a new song with fresh lyrics.

The ongoing legal dispute began when Nayanthara released an open letter in response to Dhanush’s lawsuit for Rs 10 crore. The lawsuit claimed that her documentary featured unauthorized clips from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Nayanthara clarified that the footage in question was behind-the-scenes material captured by the team on mobile phones, not official content from the film.

Also read: Keerthy Suresh & Antony Thattil's Goa Wedding: Exclusive Details Revealed!