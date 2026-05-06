YS Jagan Mourns Demise of Veteran Film Producer RB Choudary

AP Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of noted film producer and Super Good Films founder RB Choudary, who reportedly lost his life in a road accident near Udaipur.

Describing the incident as deeply tragic, Jagan Mohan Reddy said RB Choudary had carved a distinguished niche for himself in both the Telugu and Tamil film industries through his remarkable contributions as a producer. He noted that Choudary was widely respected for backing films rooted in strong values and meaningful storytelling that resonated with family audiences.

Calling his demise an irreparable loss to the Indian film industry, Jagan prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Tamil hero Jiiva, known for films like Rangam (Ko), is the youngest son of RB Choudary.