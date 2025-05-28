Sai Dharam Tej's SYG Wraps 75 Percent Shoot within 120 Days

Sai Dharam Tej aka Sai Durgha Tej (SDT) is pushing boundaries with his upcoming Pan-India film SYG (Sambarala Yetigattu) — a gritty, emotionally charged action drama that has been generating massive buzz ever since it went on floors and with the launch of its electrifying glimpse.

Directed by debutant Rohith KP, the film is produced by K. Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment, following their massive success with the blockbuster HanuMan. SYG is scheduled for a pan-India release on September 25, 2025, in multiple languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Riding high on both content and scale, SYG has now reached a significant milestone. The film has successfully completed 120 shoot days, with approximately 75% of the shoot wrapped up. This achievement reflects the team’s relentless dedication and the ambitious vision driving the project.

Currently, the crew is busy constructing three massive sets, which will serve as crucial backdrops for the next filming schedule. These sets are expected to host major action blocks, touted to be among the most visually stunning and narratively intense sequences in the film.

SYG explores intense and raw emotional themes, featuring Sai Durgha Tej in a transformative and career-defining role. His portrayal in this film is expected to be the most powerful and emotionally layered performance of his career to date. With the next schedule set to commence soon, anticipation is growing among fans and film enthusiasts eager to witness what this gripping saga has in store.

With an ensemble cast on board, the makers are preparing to roll out a series of official cast announcements in the coming days, further heightening curiosity and excitement around the film.

Crafted with high production values and backed by a visionary directorial debut, SYG (Sambarala Yetigattu) is shaping up to be a gritty, emotionally resonant drama that balances mass appeal with critical substance.

Mounted on a substantial budget, the film marks a prestigious chapter in Sai Durgha Tej’s career and in Primeshow Entertainment Banner. This ambitious venture features a stellar technical team, with cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy, music composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, editing by Naveen Vijaya Krishna, and production design led by Gandhi Nadikudikar.

