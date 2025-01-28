Rumours About Ram Charan and Dil Raju Are False

Rumors About Ram Charan and Dil Raju Collaboration Proven False

Recent reports suggesting that Ram Charan is set to collaborate on another film with esteemed producer Dil Raju have been dismissed as false. There are currently no plans for a new project between the celebrated actor and the renowned producer. As of now, Ram Charan’s focus remains firmly on his upcoming projects, RC16 and RC17, which are in various stages of development.

RC16 Gears Up for the Next Schedule

RC16, Ram Charan’s highly anticipated untitled film, is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who garnered widespread acclaim with his debut film Uppena. The next schedule of RC16 is slated to commence on January 29th in Hyderabad, where the team will dive into the next phase of production. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how this exciting collaboration shapes up, as Buchi Babu Sana is known for his knack for delivering emotional narratives and visually striking storytelling.

Excitement Builds Around RC16 and RC17

While rumors about a project with Dil Raju have been debunked, Ram Charan’s current lineup is enough to keep his fans buzzing with excitement. With RC16 already in progress and RC17 in the pipeline, the actor’s commitment to delivering diverse and memorable performances remains evident. Both projects promise to showcase Ram Charan in unique and impactful roles, solidifying his position as one of Telugu cinema’s most versatile and bankable stars.

Stay tuned for further updates on Ram Charan’s upcoming films as the excitement continues to build around these highly anticipated projects.