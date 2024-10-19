RJ Shekar Basha Summoned for Questioning in Harsha Sai Case

Hyderabad Cyber Crime police have taken popular RJ Shekar Basha into custody for questioning in connection with the Harsha Sai case. According to reports, Shekar Basha was summoned by the police following a complaint filed by a woman, allegedly a victim of Harsha Sai's alleged sexual harassment.

Also read: Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's SSMB 29 to be made into Two Parts?

The woman, also an actress and producer, had filed a complaint against Harsha Sai, accusing him of sexual harassment and extortion. Harsha Sai is currently absconding, and the police are searching for him.

Meanwhile, Shekar Basha has been accused of making false allegations against the woman on various YouTube channels. The woman had filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime police, stating that Shekar Basha's allegations were baseless and harmful.

Shekar Basha, a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu 8, was eliminated from the show recently. His arrest has sparked controversy, with many questioning the authenticity of the allegations.

Also read: Amyra Dastur's Scorching Bikini Look

In a recent video, Shekar Basha clarified that he was not arrested but was summoned for questioning. He denied making any false allegations against the woman.

The Harsha Sai case has been making headlines, with many alleging that the woman's accusations are false and part of a larger conspiracy. The police are investigating the matter, and further developments are awaited.

Also read: Prabhas to Collaborate with Prasanth Varma?