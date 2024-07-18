Is Ridhima Pandit marrying Shubman Gill? The actress responds

Television actress Ridhima Pandit has once again become the talk of the town. Rumours are abound on social media that she is dating the cricketer Shubman Gill and the two are planning to tie the knot later this year.

In a recent interview to a film magazine, Ridhima Pandit broke her silence on the rumours of her marrying Gill and said there is no truth in these rumours. When asked if she was dating Shubhman, the Bahu Hamari Rajnikant actress said, “No (about dating Shubman)! Firstly, I don't even know him. I think he's an amazing sports person, but main unhe jaanti nahi (I don't know him). Jab main kabhi unhe milungi, I am pretty sure hum log hasenge iss baare mei (If I ever meet him, we will laugh about this). I think he is very, very cute, but unfortunately, there's nothing that is happening.”

In another interview, Ridhima spoke about the negative effects of these ‘baseless’ rumours. She said she is single and ready to mingle but because of these rumours it gets difficult for her to find a suitable partner and settle down in life.

Last month, the TV actress had addressed similar rumours. She clarified, "I don’t even know Shubman Gill personally. This is ridiculous. I started receiving congratulatory messages this morning and was tired of denying this gossip. I finally decided to post about it on my social media handle." She also revealed that she is currently single and open to a relationship. "I am single and ready to mingle, but because of these rumours, potential suitors might now hesitate to come forward. I do want to get married and settle down," Ridhima added.

