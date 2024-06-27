Renu Desai’s Review on Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD now in theatres: Fans of Prabhas cannot keep calm as the most awaited film Kalki 2898 AD finally was finally released in theatres on Thursday. Nag Ashwin’s directorial is expected to set a benchmark following SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’ which had shattered box office records nearly a decade ago.

The film made with a massive budget opened to positive reviews as both the audience and netizens are praising the movie. They are happy that the makers of the movie have kept their promise of giving them a grand visual spectacle. The director is receiving praise for making a film that brilliantly blends Indian epic mythology with a futuristic world.

Tollywood actress Renue Desai is ecstatic after watching the first day first show of the most talked about movie. She watched the movie along with her son Akira Nandan at Prasad's Imax theatre.

After watching the movie, the Tiger Nageswara Rao actress took to Instagram to share her experience. She is very excited as is evident from her social media post.

“After a long time screamed and hooted so loudly during a film… definitely have lost my vocal cords for a week at least..,” she added this overlay text on a short video clip from the movie.

The actress added that she watched Kalkis’ morning show and recommended her fans to watch this sci-fi spectacle with their families soon.

The film made with a budget of Rs 600 crore is set against the backdrop of the last city on Earth, Kashi, in the year 2898 AD. The film boasts of a stellar ensemble cast led by Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

