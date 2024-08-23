Ravi Teja Undergoes Surgery

Actor Ravi Teja has been injured on the sets of his upcoming film RT75. Ravi Teja injured himself to his right hand. He suffered a muscle rupture in his right hand. While he continued shooting for the film, it resulted in severe pain. He was immediately rushed to Yashoda Private Hospital in Hyderabad. Doctors performed a minor surgery on his hand.

Ravi Teja is currently under the observation of doctors. He will be shifted to his residence soon. Medical experts advised him to take a six-week rest. Fans and movie lovers are wishing for his speedy recovery.

RT 75 is being directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu.

Ravi Teja's recent film Mr Bachchan turned out to be a disaster at the box office. The film failed to bring in footfalls to cinemas leaving distributors, film buyers and producer in hefty losses.