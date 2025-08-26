Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend: Em Jarugutondi Lyrical Song Released

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna pairs with talented actor Dheekshith Shetty in the upcoming film The Girlfriend. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, this beautiful love story is being produced jointly under the prestigious banners Geetha Arts and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, with presentation by Allu Aravind. Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi are producing the film.

Today, the makers unveiled the lyrical song “Em Jarugutondi…”. The soulful number has lyrics by Rakendu Mouli, vocals by Chinmayi, and music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who has delivered yet another chartbuster tune. The song captures a heartfelt love feel with lines like “Kalakalamuna kalagalipina katha modalaa… Kalavaramuna teginaligina nijamu kalaa… Em jarugutondi… Manasa telusaa…” leaving a deep impact.

The release date of The Girlfriend will be announced soon.