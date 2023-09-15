ramanna youth movie review

Cast: Abhay Bethigantu, Thagubothu Ramesh, Vishnu Oi, Srikanth Iyengar, Anil Geela

Director: Abhay Bethiganti

Music: Kamran

Co-producer: Siva MSK

Young actor Abhay Bethiganti is known for his role in Pelli Choopulu. He has acted in a couple of web-series. Later, Abhay has done movies such as George Reddy. Here's the review of it:

Plot: Ramanna Youth is all about the youth of Ankushapur of Siddipet district in Telangana. Raju (Abhay Naveen) is very much fond of MLA Ramanna (Srikanth Iyengar). Raju draws inspiration from Ramanna and wants to become a local leader. Raju's friends Chandu (Yogi Babu), Ramesh (Bunny Abhiram), and Balu (Anil) support him.

Raju forms a youth association and announces himself as a gully leader by setting up a flex. This angers Mahipal (Vishnu Oi), who is not featured on the flex. Mahipal, who is the brother of ex-sarpanch Anil (Thagubothu Ramesh), tries to avenge it by backstabbing Raju. Mahipal throws a challenge to Raju, asking him to meet the MLA Ramanna without Anil's support. Raju's gang takes up Mahipal's challenge seriously.

In their attempt to secure an appointment with the MLA, the four friends face a crisis. What is it? What lessons do they learn in the process?

Performances: Abhay Bethiganti gets into the skin of his character. He acted as a middle class man who is innocent and doesn't know the ways of the world. He is passionate about his dream to become a local leader. Anil and the rest of the bunch do their parts well. The comedy scenes involving the friends are good. Srikanth Iyengar is the perfect choice for the role.

Plus Points:

Storyline

Dialogues.

The central message.

The climax.

The scenes involving Thagubothu Ramesh in the second half.

Minus Points:

Not-so-strong narration in the first half.

Some unnecessary scenes.

Verdict: Ramanna Youth is a promising entertainer. Watch it!