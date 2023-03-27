Ram Charan, who started his career in Telugu cinema, has gone on to become a global sensation with his remarkable performances through the years. The superstar, who celebrates his 38th birthday today, is known for the sheer versatility of his acting, and essaying roles across varied genres. Charan’s performance in RRR was instrumental in bringing India to the global Oscars stage. Most recently, the song Naatu Naatu earned an Academy Award for ‘Best Original Song’ where he hinted at a potential Hollywood debut as well.

Here are Ram Charan’s Top 8 Highest-Rated Movies on IMDb:

Rangasthalam 1985 - 8.2 RRR - 7.9 Magadheera - 7.7 Dhruva - 7.7 Orange - 6.6 Yevadu - 5.8 Govindudu Andari Vaadele - 5.7 Naayak - 5.6

Venturing into films in 2007 with Puri Jagannadh’s blockbuster Chirutha, Charan rose to prominence with S. S. Rajamouli's fantasy action film Magadheera. His notable work includes films such as Rangasthalam 1985 and Dhruva, amongst others. Charan will be seen next in a cameo in the upcoming Salman Khan thriller ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which is slated to release on the festival of Eid.

