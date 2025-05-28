Ram Charan’s Next Film with Trivikram? Here’s What We Know!

Following the pan-India craze after ‘RRR,’ Ram Charan faced a major blow with the release of ‘Game Changer,’ which disappointed many fans. During this low phase, glimpses of ‘Peddadi’ brought a sudden wave of excitement. At present, all the hopes of Mega fans are pinned on this film. However, what Ram Charan’s next project will be remains a mystery for now.

As per the current buzz,' post-'Peddii,' Ram Charan is set to collaborate with director Sukumar. However, reports indicate that the script is still pending, causing a delay. Meanwhile, various names have been doing the rounds for his next project, and now the name of Trivikram is also in the news.

Following 'Guntur Kaaram,' Trivikram was planning to direct a large mythological venture with Allu Arjun. But things got delayed with Atlee joining the picture.

Now, with some availability, it is rumored that Trivikram has agreed to work on a project with actor Venkatesh. An official announcement may be made shortly. If true, the movie could be released by next summer. After that, there are rumors of a collaboration between Trivikram and Ram Charan.

There were earlier speculations about a Trivikram-Charan pairing, but it seemed to have lost steam. Now, after some time, Trivikram's name has come up again in association with Ram Charan. If true, it would be exciting to see what story they have in store for us.

Currently, the trend is mostly toward pan-India action movies, while Trivikram’s films are generally family-oriented. So the question remains — who will follow whose path? We’ll have to wait a bit longer to get clarity on these developments.