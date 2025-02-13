Ram Charan’s Bollywood Mythological Film with Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt

Ram Charan, who recently wrapped up the business of Game Changer, is now focused on his next big project, RC 16. Currently shooting for RC 16 under the direction of Buchi Babu, the film is expected to release during the Dussehra season this year.

Once RC 16 is complete, Charan will move on to RC 17, a highly anticipated collaboration with director Sukumar. Sukumar, fresh from the success of Pushpa 2, is all set to create another blockbuster with Charan, and fans are eagerly waiting for this reunion.

In addition to these projects, there are talks about Charan working with unexpected directors. Rumors suggest that Charan has approved a story by director Shouryu for RC 18, but what's making waves is the potential Bollywood collaboration. Charan is reportedly in discussions with Bollywood director Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, who gained recognition with the action-thriller Kill. The two are said to be working on a mythological film, a genre that has piqued Charan’s interest. While nothing is confirmed yet, this potential project has fans excited.

With his upcoming films, Ram Charan is set for an exciting year ahead, and fans can’t wait to see what he has in store next.