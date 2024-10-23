Prabhas Unveils Regal Avatar in 'The Raja Saab' Birthday Poster

Hyderabad, October 23: On the occasion of pan-India superstar Prabhas' 45th birthday, the makers of his highly anticipated film 'The Raja Saab' have released a majestic motion poster, promising a cinematic extravaganza.

Royal by Blood, Rebel by Choice

The poster showcases Prabhas in a regal avatar, exuding elegance and charisma. The tagline "Royal by Blood, Rebel by Choice" hints at the complexity of his character, blending tradition with defiance.

Romance, Comedy, and Drama

'The Raja Saab' promises to be a captivating mix of romance, comedy, and drama, keeping audiences engaged. With Prabhas at the helm, the film is expected to deliver a power-packed performance.

Malavika Mohanan and Nidhi Agarwal Co-Star

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Malavika Mohanan and Nidhi Agarwal in pivotal roles. Their chemistry with Prabhas is highly anticipated.

Prabhas' Birthday Treat

The motion poster release coincides with Prabhas' birthday, treating fans to a sneak peek into his upcoming project. The excitement around 'The Raja Saab' has intensified, with fans eagerly awaiting the film's release.

A Pan-India Release

'The Raja Saab' is slated for a pan-India release, catering to a broad audience. With Prabhas' massive fan base and the film's promising premise, expectations are high.



