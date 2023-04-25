HYDERABAD: Telugu actor Rahul Ramakrishna who is well known for his work in Arjun Reddy, Jathi Rathnalu, and RRR shared the first picture of his newborn child. Sharing a monochrome picture of his wife Haritha holding their four-month-old baby, Rahul revealed his son’s name as 'Rumi' on social media.

Rahul shared the news of the birth of the newborn on January 16 captioning the photo of the baby's head as "Boy...Sankranti release" . Celebrities and followers congratulated the actor on social media.

The actor who was once a journalist, shares pictures with just one liners, or a single word describing the post. He shared the name of his son whom he named after the 13th-century mystic Sufi saint - Rumi whose Persian verses have been translated into many languages. His quotes in English are also quite popular and many of Ramakrishna's posts reflect the same narrative.

Rahul Ramakrishna was last seen in Intinti Ramayanam. He will soon be seen in Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's upcoming film Khushi (September 1 release date) and Vimanam with Meera Jasmine, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Samuthirakani which is slated to release on June 8th this year.

