Raha Kapoor's Airport Kisses and Smiles are Too Cute to Handle

Baby Raha Kapoor stole the spotlight as she showered her father, Ranbir Kapoor, with kisses and flashed cute smiles at paparazzi upon their return from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy. The heartwarming moment captured on video has gone viral, melting hearts across the internet.

The Kapoor family, including Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha, landed in Mumbai earlier today after attending the lavish cruise party hosted by the Ambani family. As they exited the private airport, Ranbir held Raha, who lovingly kissed him on the cheeks.

Once inside their car, Raha smiled cutely at the paparazzi.

Despite their busy work schedules, the couple ensures that one of them is always present for Raha. Alia is currently preparing for her upcoming spy universe film with Yash Raj Films, while Ranbir is shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayan.'

The duo is set to reunite on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War,' also starring Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, Alia will next be seen in 'Jigra,' her home production slated for release in September.