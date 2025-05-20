Raashi Khanna Injured During Farzi 2 Action Sequence, Shares Pics!

Actress Raashi Khanna recently got injured while filming a high-risk action scene for her new web series Farzi 2. The actress posted pictures of her injury on social media, giving fans a peek at the demanding side of her job.

The reported injuries were said to have taken place on the set of a critical scene, one that needed a lot of physical exertion. Though the injury was a setback, Raashi was still upbeat and professional, stressing that challenges such as these come with the job.

"Sometimes, when the story has to be done, you can't afford to give a thought to injuries. At such times, the bruises may even trouble your body and breath," she posted.

Raashi, who recently gained appreciation for her act in The Sabarmati Report, assured her fans that the injuries are not big and are a part of the process. She is on the road to recovery now and remains dedicated to her role.