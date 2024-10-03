Pushpa 2 on track for Dec 6 release, major update on shoot!

After a series of delays, the team behind the highly anticipated film "Pushpa 2: The Rule" is finally back on set. The shoot has been delayed for a number of reasons, such as Allu Arjun shaving off his beard and other external factors. However, once those were out of the way, the makers were ready for the new schedule, which began on October 3. A new phase in filmmaking seems to be up for the audience as the director Sukumar appears to be at his best; whether Allu Arjun will be able to do the same is to be seen.

Also read: Raja Saab the next ₹1000 crore film, Bollywood Reports

One of which was about the climax of the movie, which also forms the basis of the third one, 'Pushpa 3'. Earlier, Sukumar and Allu Arjun could not come up with a much more realistic ending. But for the first time, the director developed a favourable idea, and the team discussed the third variation of the finale. This newly stirred-up creative spirit is expected to lead to the success of the nearly ten-day schedule.

Despite the tremendous response received by the first part, Pushpa 2 has a lot riding on its success. The makers intend to capture a whopping ₹1000 crore market with this sequel. Contrary to rumours of the shooting being delayed, the movie is on course to launch on December 6. Thanks to the engagement and desire of the team that has appeared and the creative impulse, everyone can look forward to a new part of the narrative of Pushpa.

Also read: Jani Master Gets Bail in Harassment Case