Producer Naga Vamsi, Vishwak Sen defend Balakrishna's behaviour

Did Nandamuri Balakrishna turn up for the recent Gangs Of Godavari event after consuming alcohol? The question has been asked by Netizens after a video clip in which a water bottle with alcohol in it went viral on social media.

As per producer S Naga Vamsi, the video was distorted by mischief-mongers. He today implied that the so-called alcohol bottle was the result of Computer Graphics!

The producer also supported Balakrishna pushing Anjali during a photo-op on the stage. "It is but natural for us to push those with whom we have personal rapport," Naga Vamsi said, suggesting that Balakrishna and Anjali share a certain level of comfort.

Actor Vishwak Sen, too, seemed to agree with Naga Vamsi. The duo found fault with others who have been raising a hue and cry over Balakrishna pushing Anjali disrespectfully.