Prithviraj Sukumaran on Paying His Car EMIs for Lamborghini during L2: Empuraan Promotions

Malayalam actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran recently surprised fans by revealing that he, too, has monthly EMIs to pay, including one for his car.

Opening up about his financial choices and career trajectory, Prithviraj reflected on his decision to step into directing—a move he now considers unwise. He admitted that while directing had the potential to bring in more earnings, it also demanded significant time and effort, causing him to miss out on several acting opportunities. It was a realization that came to him later in his journey.

When asked whether financial gain influenced his choice of projects, Prithviraj candidly shared that he took up ad commercials primarily for monetary reasons. “Advertisements take less time and pay well, so I did a few. However, I was careful to endorse only brands I genuinely believed in,” he stated.

The actor-director emphasized that he, like everyone else, faces financial responsibilities and is actively working toward clearing his car loan. Currently, Prithviraj is immersed in the promotions of his upcoming directorial venture, L2E: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role.