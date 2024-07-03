Prabhas v Jr NTR v Ram Charan box office war likely

The recent success rate of Tollywood movies at the box office has shown that Telugu cinema is truly going global. The Tollywood A-listers are planning to release their movies in all major languages to extend their reach to the wider market.

At the same time, these star heroes are also trying to avoid box office clashes. Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD movie’s release was planned to avoid any clash with other A-listers’ films. In terms of film release strategy, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, NTR’s Devara and Ram Charan’s Game Changer movies are following Kalki’s path. However, there is a good chance that a box office war will ensue among the top heroes in 2026.

Following the grand success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is now focusing on his upcoming movie The Raja Saab. The shooting for the film helmed by Maruthi is taking place at a rapid pace. Later, Kalki lead actor is set to do a love story directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The filming is expected to begin in September while the makers may release the film in late 2025 or early 2026 on Sankranthi festival.

Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial Game Changer featuring Ram Charan to commence its shooting sometime soon. Ram Charan has collaborated with director Buchi Babu for this eagerly awaited film. Mozart of Madras AR Rahman has been roped in as a music director for the movie. If all goes well, the film will hit the theatres by the end of next year.

Another much-anticipated pan-India film 'Devara', starring Jr. NTR, Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan is slated for release in September this year. The filming will likely begin by September-end. The untitled movie will be a pan-India release in early 2026. According to the trade experts, all these upcoming movies of the top heroes will likely clash at the box office in future.

