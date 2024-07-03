After a lot of dilly-dallying, Nandamuri Mokshagna, the scion of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's son is all set for his acting debut. Mokshagna's latest photoshoot stills are going viral on social media platforms.

Hanu Man movie fame Prashanth Varma is going to direct Mokshagna's debut. Though a lot of stories have heard, Prashanth Varma is said to have bowled Balayya with a terrific script. The movie is going to have a formal announcement with a grand pooja ceremony on the eve of Mokshagna's birthday which falls on September 6, 2024.

Balakrishna himself is going to produce Mokshagna's debut movie. More details are awaited.