Mehbooba Mufti's PDP claims many leaders who left party eager to return

Srinagar, July 3 (IANS) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headed by former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti claimed on Wednesday that many leaders, who had left the party after 2019, were eager to return.

In a statement issued here, the party said, “PDP has formed a committee led by Sartaj Madni. This committee will create a report and provide consultation on the rejoining of former ministers and legislators. The report will be submitted to the party's political affairs committee, which includes party head Mehbooba Mufti."

“Following this consultation, decisions will be made about which ex-ministers and legislators will be welcomed back into the party. Abdul Haq Khan has been confirmed as having rejoined both the party and the committee. Several others, who have approached the party, including Imran Ansari, Ashraf Mir, Choudhary Zulfiqar, Abdul Majeed Padder, Nizam-ud-din Bhat, Khursheed Alam, Yasir Reshi, Pir Mansoor, Raja Manzoor, Rahim Rather, Noor Mohammad, Qamar Ali and more," said the PDP.

“The rejoining process is expected to occur within the next two to three days after the committee submits its report. In addition to Sartaj Madni, other members of the committee include Dr Mehboob Beigh, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Abdul Rehman Veeri and other senior leaders,” mentioned the statement.

Among the leaders mentioned by the PDP, who according to the statement, have expressed a desire to rejoin the party, includes senior Shia leader Imran Raza Ansari. The Shia leader is presently in the Sajad Lone-led People’s Conference (PC).

Former minister, Zulfiqar Choudhary and Ashraf Mir are in the Apni Party led by Altaf Ahmad Bukhari while Khurshid Alam, Yasir Rishi and Pir Mansoor are in the PC.

Nizam-ud-Bhat recently left the PC.

Altaf Ahmad Bukhari was also a minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government. He left PDP and formed his own, J&K Apni Party after leaving the PDP.

Mehbooba Mufti lost the Lok Sabha election from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency while fighting the candidates of the National Conference, J&K Apni Party and People’s Conference.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.