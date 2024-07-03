Maha govt staff demanding money for enrollment in Ladli Bahin Yojana to face action

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that he has directed the district collectors to take strong action against officials found demanding money from women submitting applications seeking benefits under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahin Yojana.

He said the government would not tolerate such malpractices and the staff will face disciplinary action and suspension as it is committed to the implementation of the scheme to help eligible women across the state. These women will get Rs 1,500 per month which comes to Rs 18,000 annually.

Shinde’s warning came in the wake of complaints by legislators, especially from the opposition.

‘’I have already directed the district collectors that the scheme should be implemented in a hassle-free manner. The administration should take due steps for its effective implementation and the women should not face any inconvenience and harassment. The government will take stern action against the staff for negligence and demanding money,’’ he said.

The issue also came up for discussion in the Assembly when excise minister Shambhuraj Desai said that the CM has already announced that the government will take stern action against those demanding money from the women getting enrolled under the scheme. He told the House that in one case an official has already been suspended.

The CM’s announcement came after the government’s announcement to extend the deadline for submission of applications by eligible women under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahin Yojana upto August 31 following a large number of women turning up in district offices. The government has announced an increase in the age limit for eligible women to 65 years from 60 years.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.