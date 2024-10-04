Prabhas, Ram Charan Condemn Minister Konda Surekha's Remarks

The Telugu Film Industry is on fire after Telangana Minister Konda Surekha made disrespectful allegations about Samantha - -Naga Chaitanya's divorce involving Nagarjuna and KTR. The whole Tollywood industry is coming together in support of the actors where politicians are using their names for publicity and political conflicts. Reacting to the Actor, Prabhas expressed his anger through his Instagram with the hashtag "#FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate".

Along with others, Ram Charan also reacted to the comments, saying, "Konda Surekha garu's remarks are reckless and unfounded. It is surprising when an elected official in public office makes derogatory remarks about well-known people. The goal of this sort of slander is to undermine the foundations of our society. The film community is united and will not put up with such careless actions directed towards us. Our private lives are precious and should be treated with dignity. Since we represent the public, we should encourage rather than undermine one another. #TheFilmBusinessWillNotAccept.

