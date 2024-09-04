Prabhas Donation of Rs 5 Crore is Rumour: AP and Telangana Floods

Rumours were rife that Prabhas donated a staggering Rs 5 Crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of AP and Telangana. However, it has been clarified that this information is not true.

Prabhas has donated Rs 2 crore to AP and Telangana CM's Relief Fund. A crore each towards AP CM Relief Fund and Telangana CM Relief Fund announced respectively.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Mahesh Babu, and Jr. NTR have each donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of the Telugu states. Other actors like Vishwak Sen, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, and actress Ananya Nagalla have also contributed. Even ordinary citizens are doing their part by donating as much as they can afford.

The Telugu states have been devastated by severe floods, with people in Vijayawada and Khammam especially struggling. Along with the government, many individuals are stepping forward to offer their support. Several Telugu film stars have already announced generous donations amounting to lakhs of rupees, and the contributions continue to pour in.